Rajasthan Police nabs 4 drug offence absconders in cross-country operation

Jodhpur, Jun 1 (PTI) Four reward-carrying men on the run for years and wanted in several cases, including those related to smuggling of psychotropic substances like poppy husk and opium, were arrested, police here on Sunday said.

IGP (Jodhpur Range) Vikas Kumar said all four were nabbed from different parts of the country and carried a cash reward of Rs 1.20 lakh together.

Bhagirath Ram, who carried a bounty of Rs 5,000, and had been absconding for the past seven years, was one of the five. His arrest led to the arrest of an accomplice Dinesh, who runs a BEd College in the Barmer district and provided shelter and logistic support to the smugglers.

According to police, Bhagirath was drawn into the world of crime by his wife and in-laws. He was caught in Goa, where he had set up a liquor business. Before he fell into the police net, Bhagirath was wanted by the police of six districts and two other states, besides Rajasthan, Kumar said.

Rakesh, Dinesh, and Sunil carried rewards of Rs 60,000 collectively.

Police said Rakesh used to obtain poppy husk from Chittorgah and supply it in Jodhpur and Phalodi districts, while Sunil was wanted in a murder case.

Dinesh alone carried a cash reward of Rs 30,000 and was wanted in four cases. He was active in the trade of psychotropic substances for 16 years.

The son-in-law of a retired police officer, Dinesh was an old hand in dodging police and helped others get away for so many years. PTI COR VN VN