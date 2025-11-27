Rajasthan police nabs active member of Bishnoi gang from Gurugram society

Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI)The Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested Pradeep Gurjar, a proclaimed offender and an alleged active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, from a posh society in Haryana's Gurugram, officials said on Thursday.

Gurjar, a resident of Kotputli district in Rajasthan, had a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest.

Additional Director General of Police, AGTF, Dinesh M N said Gurjar is the leader of the notorious '6161 gang', which primarily targets hotel operators along highways to extort money.

The gang's modus operandi involved indiscriminate firing at hotel buildings along the highways to instil fear, followed by sending threatening notes to extort money, the officer said.

Gurjar faces over three dozen serious criminal cases including extortion, bank robbery, dacoity, murder and attempt to murder, he added.

Inspector Ram Singh led a special team to track Gurjar. Using intelligence inputs and CCTV footage, the team located him hiding in a flat in Gurugram.

The team maintained surveillance by posing as security guards, gathering critical information before raiding the flat, culminating in Gurjar's arrest, the senior officer said. PTI SDA ARB ARB