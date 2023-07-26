Rajasthan Police parades gangster out in streets to instil fear among criminals

Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Hrithik Boxer, a henchman of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was on Wednesday taken out on roads of Gharsana Mandi in Sriganganagar district for crime verification, police said.

Boxer was arrested on July 20 in an illegal arms case and is on an eight-day police remand, Gharsana SHO Surendra Rana said.

Rana said that in order to create fear among criminals, a police team took Hrithik Boxer out on foot to the house of arms smuggler Gaurav Soni and other places.

More than 30 cases of extortion, arms smuggling, murder, loot, and dacoity have been registered against Hrithik Boxer across the state, he said.

Rana, who is investigating the case, said police had on March 31 arrested one Gaurav Soni of Gharsana with illegal weapons, who during interrogation said he had bought the weapons from Hrithik Boxer, which led to Boxer's arrest. PTI AG VN VN