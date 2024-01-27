Rajasthan police raid 13 locations in Phalodi, nab 7 members of Lawrence Bishnoi, Rohit Godara gangs

Jodhpur, Jan 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan police have arrested seven members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs from different locations of Phalodi district, officials said on Saturday.

Phalodi SP Hanuman Prasad said based on intelligence input, the police raided 13 locations in several areas, including Lohawat, Bhojasar and Matora, early Friday morning.

"We succeeded in arresting 7 members associated with the gangs of Bishnoi and Godara from raids at 13 spots on Friday early morning after a verification of the intelligence inputs," said Prasad.

He added that the police also seized two vehicles from them, none of which had registration plates.

Those arrested also include a history-sheeter of Lohawat, Manish Bishnoi, who has 27 cases filed against him, Prasad said.

Six of the arrested persons have criminal cases against them, ranging from one to seven, in different police stations. One of the accused does not have any case against him, he added.

"Some from the list were not found at the given addresses. We have been constantly keeping ourselves alert about their whereabouts and will arrest them as well as soon as we receive any tip-off," the SP said.

The police are now interrogating the seven arrested persons to trace the other members of the gang or the criminals associated with them, he added. PTI COR RPA