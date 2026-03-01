Rajasthan Police rolls out QR code-enabled app in public transport for women's safety

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has launched a technology-driven initiative to strengthen women's safety in public transport ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.

Following the direction of DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma, a special campaign has been initiated across the state to paste QR code-enabled posters and stickers of the RajCop Citizen App in buses, autorickshaws and taxis.

The move aims to ensure the safety of women and girls during travel and provide immediate police assistance in emergency situations.

According to the police headquarters, traffic personnel in various districts have begun installing QR code posters in public transport vehicles in a systematic manner so that passengers can easily access the facility.

Women passengers, including students and working professionals, can scan the QR code displayed inside vehicles to download the RajCop Citizen App on their smartphones.

The app serves as a digital interface between citizens and the police and offers multiple services, including lodging complaints, accessing emergency contacts and seeking police assistance.

An important feature of the app is the 'Need Help' option, designed specifically for emergency situations.

In case of distress, a single click sends the user's real-time location directly to the police control room, which enables quick response and assistance. The app is aimed at reducing response time and strengthening coordination between the public and law enforcement agencies.