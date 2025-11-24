Rajasthan Police, RRU sign MoU to boost police training, security studies

Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Defence University for academic training and research cooperation.

The agreement, aimed at transforming policing in the state, was signed on Monday at the Police Headquarters in Jaipur.

"The MoU is expected to elevate the standards of police training and modern security studies. It also aims to bring a new direction to police research, training modules and future-ready policing," a spokesperson said.

Rajasthan DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma, Rashtriya Raksha University Vice Chancellor Bimal Patel and senior officials from both institutions were present during the signing of the agreement.

"This collaboration marks an important step towards shaping a more modern and professional police force in the state, equipped with advanced research and training techniques," the spokesperson said. PTI SDA AMJ AMJ