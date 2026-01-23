Rajasthan Police seizes illegal poppy husk worth Rs 28 lakh; 2 held

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has seized 1.85 quintals of illegal poppy husk worth Rs 28 lakh and arrested two men, an official said on Friday.

Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) intercepted two vehicles at Rajpura Tiraha in the Shambhupura police station area of Chittorgarh district and recovered the contraband. Two vehicles were also seized in the process.

"The seized contraband has an estimated international market value of around Rs 28 lakh," ANTS Inspector General Vikas Kumar said.

The arrested men were identified as Jitendra alias Jeetu (29) and Jitendra Singh (30), both residents of Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

According to police, the accused were smuggling poppy husk from Madhya Pradesh into Rajasthan for higher profits. To evade detection, they used fake registration number plates on their vehicles and frequently changed number plates during transit.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the smuggling network, police added. PTI AG AMJ AMJ