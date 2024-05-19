Rajasthan Police seizes narcotics worth Rs 3.5 cr from truck, arrests driver

Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) The Rajasthan police have seized more than 21 quintals of narcotics worth about Rs 3.5 crore from a truck and arrested the driver, officials said on Sunday.

The recovery was made following a joint operation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Sikar police in the Laxmangarh area of Sikar district on Saturday night, they added.

ADG (Crime) and head of Anti-Gangster Task Force Dinesh MN said narcotics weighing over 21 quintals and worth Rs 3.50 crore were seized in the operation.

He said the police had received information that a truck loaded with poppy was going towards Bikaner, following which the truck was chased and stopped in Laxmangarh.

On searching the truck, poppy weighing 2,178.8 kg was recovered from 137 plastic packets hidden under bags of rice, Dinesh added.

During interrogation, the driver Ashok Bishnoi told the police that the truck's owners Hariram Jat and Subhash Vishnoi had loaded the material in the truck and were travelling in a car ahead, the officials said.

The truck owners managed to escape while the driver was arrested, they added. PTI SDA RPA