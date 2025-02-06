Rajasthan Police seizes narcotics worth Rs 54.64 cr during campaign against drug trafficking

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Police arrested 1,393 smugglers and seized narcotics worth Rs 54.64 crore during its campaign against drug trafficking between January 3 and 31, an official said on Thursday.

According to State Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, the police registered 1,210 cases and arrested 1,393 smugglers, including 122 rewardees, during the campaign.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that during this period, the police took action against 23 smugglers under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for the seizure of illegal property earned from drug trafficking.

Sahoo said that a total of 16,489.52 kg of narcotics, including 40.42 kg of opium, 12.91 kg of opium milk, 2.405 kg of MD drug, 3,262.417 kg of ganja, 180.68 kg of ganja plants, 2.32 kg of hashish, 12,378.69 kg of poppy husk, 547.401 kg of poppy/opium plants, 2.111 kg of brown sugar, 4.63 kg of smack, 73.613 kg of other psychotropic substances, and 694 grams of heroin were seized during the campaign.

In addition, 4,16,279 banned medicine tablets, capsules, and syrups were seized. He said that the estimated cost of the seized narcotics and medicated drugs is about Rs 54.64 crore. PTI AG ARD ARD