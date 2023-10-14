Rajasthan Police seizes Rs 49 lakh in cash from two districts

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has claimed to have seized about Rs 49 lakh in cash following action in two districts.

According to a statement, a team from Pokhran police station in Jaisalmer district nabbed Amar Singh from a private bus late on Friday. The police also seized about Rs 25 lakh in cash from his bag.

Police blockades have been set up at various places in the district, according to guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the statement said.

Singh was carrying Rs 24.68 lakh in cash stuffed in two packets inside the bag. The Income Tax Department was informed as the cash was more than Rs 10 lakh, the statement said.

Singh and the cash were handed over to an Income Tax team, it added.

The police also seized about Rs 24 lakh in cash from two men travelling in a car in Chittorgarh district.

The car was stopped at a blockade and searched. When the driver Vijay Pratap Singh and his colleague Jaswant Singh could not give any satisfactory answer, the cash was seized. The Income Tax department and the GST authorities have also been informed, the statement said.

Rajasthan goes to the polls on November 25. PTI AG SZM