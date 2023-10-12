Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said the Rajasthan Police has served him a notice, asking him to furnish details of bank accounts and financial transactions, as he accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of working with political vendetta against him.

"A notice has been served at my home in Jodhpur seeking details of my bank accounts, financial transactions. This is the first time that I have been served a notice. Before this, I was neither called for any investigation nor any notice was served on me," the Jodhpur MP told PTI.

Chief Minister Gehlot has been accusing the union minister of being involved in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society "scam" which is being investigated by the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police.

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti has rejected the allegations against him as baseless and a political conspiracy to tarnish his image. He has also filed a defamation case against Gehlot in Delhi.

He said the details sought through the notice served on Wednesday were already with the SOG.

"When I heard in the media about the allegations against me some two years ago, I gave a representation to the SOG saying that a web of lies is being created against me as part of a political conspiracy. I gave my details and asked them to examine those," he said.

He said he will again give the details.

"They already have everything which they have asked for in the notice. If there was even a small fault of mine, Gehlot was not going to miss the opportunity (to take action). This is a political vendetta. When elections are around the corner, they are trying to do what they could not do," he said.

Shekhawat alleged Gehlot hatched a conspiracy to tarnish his image. "He conspired to brand me a criminal in the media and blacken my face." SOG officials could not be contacted for comments. PTI SDA TIR TIR