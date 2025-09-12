Rajasthan Police tightens security measures for Constable Recruitment Examination 2025

Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has put in place stringent security measures to ensure fair and transparent conduct of the Constable Recruitment Examination-2025 that is scheduled for September 13 and 14.

Officials said that 5.24 lakh applications have been received for 10,000 posts.

Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment and Promotion Board) Bipin Kumar Pandey said the exams will be held on September 13 for Constable Telecommunications and Driver posts, while constable (General/Driver), Intelligence, Rajasthan Armed Constabulary will be tested on September 14.

He said all examination centres will be under 24x7 CCTV surveillance with a dedicated control room functional at the police headquarters to monitor live feeds.

"Entry gates will be manned by police teams for manual frisking and candidates will be allowed entry only after biometric verification," he said.

To block electronic communication, signal jammers have been installed at every centre, while mobile phones and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Question papers have been packed in nine security layers and stored in CCTV-covered temporary treasury rooms guarded by armed personnel.

"Given the past attempts by gangs to use gadgets like mobile phones and Bluetooth devices to facilitate mass cheating, the police headquarters has directed all district superintendents to maintain strict surveillance on suspicious persons. Special monitoring teams have been tasked with identifying and neutralising any attempts at malpractice," Pandey said.

He said that only authorised personnel with valid identity cards will be allowed inside centres.

Staff deployed on duty have been briefed through video conferencing, while nodal officers and district SPs have been given detailed directions from police headquarters.

District collectors and education department officials have also been instructed to ensure necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination.

The Home Department has coordinated with Roadways and Railways officials to facilitate movement of candidates and their guardians to and from exam centres across districts.