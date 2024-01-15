Rajasthan Police to host hackathon to curb cyber crimes

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Police Cyber Hackathon will be organised here from Wednesday with the aim of taking the cyber security sector to new heights and providing a platform to young and talented cyber security experts, an official said on Monday.

Director General of Police (DGP), Cyber Crime, Ravi Prakash Mehrada, said the Rajasthan Police Cyber Hackathon 1.0 is being organised on January 17 and 18.

Mehrada added that an attractive drone show was organised at the Rajasthan Police Academy on Tuesday evening.

The DGP said that assessment of the risk of cyber attack, improvement in cyber security situation, policies, technological innovation and continuous improvement etc. are very important to protect basic information data from cyber threats.

1,665 participants from various educational institutions, industries, research labs and start-ups have registered in the cyber hackathon to be organised on January 17 and 18 at Rajasthan International Centre.

About 300 teams, which will participate in it, will work continuously for 36 hours to solve 12 cyber security related problems.

During the cyber hackathon, the cyber security experts will brainstorm on 12 challenges of the future and try to find solutions.

A total of Rs 20 lakh cash prizes and citations will be awarded to the winners of the hackathon in various categories. Besides, all the teams will also be included in the internship programme with the Rajasthan Police.

The DGP said that before the hackathon, a drone demonstration will be held for the first time in the city at the Rajasthan Police Academy campus from 5 pm on Tuesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will be the chief guest at this event. PTI AG AS AS