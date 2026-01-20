Rajasthan Police to make process of preparing post-mortem reports, MLCs paperless

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police will make the process of preparing medico-legal cases (MLCs) and post-mortem reports completely online from February 1 as part of efforts to ensure a paperless and transparent system, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the police headquarters, handwritten MLCs and post-mortem reports will be completely barred in all police stations and government hospitals across the state.

Inspector General of Police (Crime Branch) Parm Jyoti said the move follows a Rajasthan High Court order dated November 17, 2025, mandating that all medico-legal examinations and post-mortem reports be prepared and validated only through designated software and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

Detailed guidelines have been issued by the Additional Director General of Police (Crime) and the Inspector General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, the statement said.

Under the new system, failure to use the prescribed software after February 1 will make the station house officer, investigating officer and senior police officials of the concerned district personally accountable, the officials said.

All requests and final reports will be generated and accessed exclusively through CCTNS, they said. PTI AG NB