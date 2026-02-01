Rajasthan Police's ANTF arrests drug trafficker absconding for two years

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Rajasthan Police has arrested an alleged drug trafficker who had been absconding for nearly two years by frequently changing his identity and moving across states.

IG ANTF Vikas Kumar said that the accused, identified as Sahdev, was arrested near the Mogda village in Jodhpur while he was travelling towards Pali on a motorcycle. ANTF teams tracked him using CCTV footage and the motorcycle's registration number after he was spotted visiting a relative's house.

During his absconding period, Sahdev kept shifting locations across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, while continuing to run his drug-trafficking network.

He frequently travelled to Jodhpur in connection with the illegal trade, he said.

Investigations revealed that Sahdev had suffered a motorcycle accident around two months ago and sustained serious injuries in his legs. Acting on inputs that he was undergoing treatment in Jodhpur, ANTF teams searched several hospitals but found no record in his name.

Later, it emerged that he used forged identity documents in his brother's name at a private hospital.

The IG said that even after his arrest, Sahdev allegedly attempted to mislead investigators by claiming to be his own brother and producing fake documents. However, sustained interrogation led to his confession.

Sahdev was allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking and had managed to evade arrest by using fake identities. Several drug consignments linked to his network had earlier been seized, but only a few cases could be registered against him. Bhilwara police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Sahdev entered the drug trade after being influenced by his relatives involved in narcotics smuggling, transporting drugs from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan. PTI SDA MNK MNK