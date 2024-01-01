Rajasthan Police's priorities for 2024: action against gangsters, groups involved in exam cheating

Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Strict action against gangsters and gangs involved in cheating in competitive exams are among the nine priorities Rajasthan Police has set for itself this new year.

The state's new Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo has released these priorities for 2024 in two categories, six crime related and three administrative, a police spokesperson said.

These include effective action against organised crime groups, gangsters, gangs involved in cheating in competitive exams and hardcore criminals, planned and effective action for the safety of women, children, elderly and weaker sections, proper training of police officers/employees to prevent cyber crimes.

It also includes reducing road accidents by better management of traffic.

The administrative priorities include renovation and timely repair, maintenance, cleanliness and beautification of police offices, police stations, etc. and running various programmes for promotion and welfare of health of police personnel and their families.

At the beginning of every new year, Rajasthan Police sets its priorities, the spokesperson said, adding that guidelines will be issued to all range, district and unit police officers to work according to the priorities. PTI AG SKY SKY