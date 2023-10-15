Rajasthan polls: BJP chief Nadda to meet party leaders of Udaipur division on Monday

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will hold a meeting with party office bearers of Udaipur division in Rajasthan on Monday ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, state unit chief C P Joshi said. Nadda is coming to Mewar on Monday and will interact with party leaders in Udaipur and later he is scheduled to go to Jodhpur, Joshi told reporters in Udaipur on Monday. Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25.

Joshi said that with the arrival of party president Nadda, new energy will be infused in the party cadres. He claimed that the BJP government will be formed in Rajasthan with a huge majority and the party will retain power in Madhya Pradesh also. "The kind of support and blessings we are getting from the public is massive. On the basis of support we have received from every section of the society during the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra, I can say with confidence that BJP government will be formed in Rajasthan,” the state BJP chief said. Targeting the Ashok Gehlot government, Joshi said, "Congress government in the state could not protect women and also failed to fulfil the promises made to farmers. It also betrayed the youth, blocked the state's development and indulged in appeasement politics." PTI AG KVK KVK