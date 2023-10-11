Rajasthan polls: BJP in damage control mode after protests over party tickets

Jaipur: BJP’s Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh and some other seniors were in damage control mode Wednesday, trying to placate party leaders upset over denial of the party ticket to fight the state assembly polls.

Advertisment

BJP MP Devji M Patel's cavalcade was pelted with stones by some people protesting against his nomination from Sanchore in the November 25 elections.

At least seven ticket seekers – or their supporters – have expressed their displeasure when they did not figure in the first list of 41 candidates released by the BJP on Monday. The list includes seven MPs.

On Wednesday, Singh, who is BJP national general secretary, met Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi who has been denied party ticket, party sources said.

Advertisment

The BJP has fielded Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, a member of erstwhile royal family of Jaipur, from the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat.

“Party in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh met Narpat Singh Rajvi on Wednesday. He also made phone calls to some of the dissidents to pacify them,” a source said.

There is no direct reaction from Rajvi after he was denied party ticket.

Advertisment

A five-time MLA, Rajvi is the son-in-law of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

Rajvi's office also issued a statement on Wednesday denying a media report that meetings for successfully holding the birth centenary day of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat were being held.

On Tuesday, following the protests in several constituencies, the BJP formed a 11-member committee headed by Union minister Kailash Chaudhary to look into the matter.

Advertisment

The sources said that the panel members were engaged in damage control exercise on Wednesday.

In Sanchore attack, Patel escaped unhurt but his and some other vehicles in the motorcade were damaged, police said.

An FIR was registered at Sanchor police station against the attackers, believed to be supporters of Danaram Choudhary, who had unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket from Sanchore in the last assembly polls. Choudhary has been protesting the candidature of Patel, the BJP MP from Jalore.

Advertisment

Protests started on Tuesday after the first list was issued by the party. In Jaipur, supporters of former minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat held a demonstration outside the party office demanding ticket for him from Jhotwara seat. The BJP has fielded Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from the seat.

Rathore on Wednesday commented on the protest in support of Rajpal Singh Shekhawat and said this happens when “over ambition” is hurt without taking any name.

A two-time MP and former Union minister, Rathore said ticket distribution was the party's decision and it could also be a part of the party's strategy.

Advertisment

“I believe that BJP is the only party which gives the opportunity to move forward. Maybe someone today got an opportunity and tomorrow someone else will get the opportunity,” he told PTI.

“But if someone becomes over ambitious like Sachin Pilot, he will hit his own foot again and again,” Rathore said.

This will be the first assembly election of Rathore.

Leader of opposition in state assembly Rajendra Rathore was in Tonk on Wednesday where BJP workers met him and gave representation against the declaration of Vijay Bainsla as the party candidate from Deoli-Uniara seat.

Vijay Bainsla is the son of Gurjar leader late Kirodi Singh Bainsla.

The party workers are calling Vijay Bainsla an outsider and demanding to replace the candidate with former MLA Rajendra Gurjar.

Meanwhile, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari on Wednesday told reporters that she was happy to get a chance to contest from her home (Jaipur).

When asked about sitting MLA Rajvi who has been denied ticket from Vidhyadhar Nagar seat, Diya Kumari said she respects him and had called him the day her name was announced to seek his blessings.

“I would say you (Rajvi) come, give your blessings and support. I respect him. I have to focus on the task which I have got,” she said.

Diya Kumari is also a former MLA from Sawai Madhopur seat. Some of those who came out in the open on Tuesday after being denied ticket by the party included Anita Singh in Nagar, Vikas Chaoudhary in Kishangarh, Maman Singh Yadav in Tijara, and Rajendra Gurjar in Deoli-Uniara.