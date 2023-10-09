Rajasthan polls: BJP issues first list, 7 MPs among 41 candidates

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are among the seven BJP parliamentarians who will contest the Rajasthan Assembly polls, according to the first list of 41 candidates issued by the party on Monday.
While Diya Kumari will fight the elections from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency, Rathore will be contesting from Jhotwara, also in Jaipur district.
Diya Kumari is a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.
A BJP spokesperson said here that the party's central election committee has approved the names of 41 candidates. Rajasthan has the 200-member assembly for which polling will take place on November 23. PTI SDA KVK KVK