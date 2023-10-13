Rajasthan polls: BJP workers protest at party office to demand tickets for their leaders

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Hundreds of BJP workers from different constituencies protested at the party office here on Friday to demand tickets for their leaders for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls.

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore met the protesters and listened to their grievances. He assured them that he would convey their demands to the party leadership.

Protests by BJP workers began on Tuesday, a day after the party released its first list of 41 candidates for the elections.

On Friday, hundreds of workers from Vidyadhar Nagar, Jaipur, Bansur and Bamanwas gathered outside the BJP office to demand tickets for their leaders.

Some of them protested against the party fielding Vijay Bainsla from Deoli-Uniara constituency in Tonk. They demanded that tickets be allocated to winnable candidates on the basis of survey data.

Scores of BJP workers gathered at the Uniara bus stand and raised slogans against Bainsla.

In view of the dissatisfaction among the party workers, the BJP has formed an 11-member committee headed by Union minister Kailash Chaudhary to look into the matter. However, the protests continue.

Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. PTI SDA DIV DIV