Rajasthan polls: BJP's Diya Kumari wins from Vidhyadhar Nagar

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) BJP candidate and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari won the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat in the Rajasthan Assembly polls on Sunday by a margin of 71,368 votes.

A member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, Diya Kumari defeated Congress candidate Sitaram Agrawal and polled 1,58,516 votes.

It is for the second time that Diya Kumari has emerged victorious in the Assembly polls. She first became an MLA in 2013 from Sawai Madhopur.

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, she was sent to the Lok Sabha by the voters of Rajsamand.

Diya Kumari is the daughter of erstwhile Jaipur royal Sawai Bhawani Singh, who earned distinction in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war as a lieutenant colonel and the commanding officer of the Para Commandos of the 10th Parachute Regiment.

She is associated with several NGOs and organisations, including the Eye Bank Society of Rajasthan and Rays, an NGO working for HIV+ children. She is the patron of the NGO.