Advertisment
#National

Rajasthan polls: Cong fields Gehlot from Sardarpura, Pilot from Tonk

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
21 Oct 2023
Rajasthan Congress Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot

Ashok Gehlot (Left); Sachin Pilot (Right)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk.

Advertisment

Speaker C P Joshi will contest from his Nathdwara assembly seat, while the party's state unit president, Govind Singh Dotasra, has been fielded from Lachhmangarh. Minister Harish Chaudhary will contest from Baytoo and Mamata Bhupesh from the Sikrai-SC seat.

The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25.

#Ashok Gehlot #Sachin Pilot #Govind Singh Dotasra #C P Joshi #Rajasthan polls #Rajasthan Congress list
Advertisment
Subscribe