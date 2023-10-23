Rajasthan polls: Congress MLA Danish Abrar's car pelted with stones

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Congress MLA Danish Abrar was shown black flags by a group of people and his vehicle pelted with stones in Sawai Madhopur district on Monday.

Abrar is the MLA from the Sawai Madhopur seat and the party has declared him its candidate from this seat for the upcoming assembly elections despite protests against him.

The incident took place on Malarna Chaud bypass when Abrar was travelling with his mother and other family members. The group stopped his car and showed Abrar black flags. Some of them also pelted stones at the vehicle damaging its window panes.

Abrar said "anti-social" elements were behind the attack.

Police said some of the accused have been identified and they would be caught soon.

Abrar has been facing stiff resistance in Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur from some of his own party members, who have opposed his candidature.

BJP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena from Sawai Madhopur seat.

Meanwhile, in Dausa district, some local Congress leaders protested against the candidature of Om Prakash Hudla from Mahuwa seat. Hudla had contested the 2018 elections as an independent candidate after the BJP denied him the ticket.

The Congress has given him the ticket apparently for supporting the Gehlot government during the 2020 political crisis in the state. In Bikaner, Congress leader Rajkumar Kiradu on Monday resigned from the membership of Vipra Welfare Board for Brahmin community in protest against the party ticket to Cabinet minister B D Kalla from Bikaner West seat. Kiradu said that the party has given the ticket to Kalla for the 10th time. "I am very angry with this decision of the Congress party. I will do everything to defeat the party in Bikaner," the disgruntled leader said. PTI SDA AG KVK KVK