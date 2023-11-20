Rajasthan polls: Congress to release its manifesto on Tuesday

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) The Congress will release its manifesto for the Rajasthan assembly elections on Tuesday.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state party president Govind Singh Dotasra, manifesto committee chairman C P Joshi and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will release the manifesto - 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' - at the state party office.

Chief Minister Gehlot has already announced seven "guarantees", or promises, to the people of the state if the party is re-elected.

The seven "guarantees" are an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of family, LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families, purchase of dung from cattle rearers for Rs 2 per kg, law for old pension scheme for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges, insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate losses due to natural calamity, and school education in English medium. The BJP has already released its manifesto.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. PTI SDA SMN SMN