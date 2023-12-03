Rajasthan polls: Congress turncoats lose seats in Bari, Nagaur

Jaipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Congress turncoats lost their seats in Bari and Nagaur in the Rajasthan assembly elections on Sunday, the Election Commission's poll data showed.

Advertisment

Girraj Singh Malinga, sitting MLA from Bari who switched over to BJP from the Congress, lost the seat to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Jaswant Singh Gurjar by a margin of 27,424 votes.

Gurjar secured 1,06,060 votes and was declared winner from the Bari seat.

Hours before the Congress announced the ticket for its Bari seat on November 5, Malinga joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was given the ticket.

Advertisment

Last year, Malinga was accused of thrashing two engineers of the Electricity Department, one of whom is a Dalit. The engineer who belongs to the Dalit community is bedridden for one year.

The BJP was criticised by Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Dalit organisations for giving Malinga a ticket in the state assembly polls.

At the same time, former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha, who also joined the BJP and contested from Nagaur, lost to her Congress rival Harendra Mirdha by a margin of 14,620 votes, the Election Commission's website showed. PTI SDA RPA