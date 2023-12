Jaipur: Rajasthan minister Anjana Udayalal on Sunday lost Nimbahera assembly seat to the BJP's Shrichand Kriplani by a margin of 3,845 votes, the Election Commission said.

Kriplani, who is considered close to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, got 1,16,640 votes and Udayalal got 1,12,795, the EC website showed.

Polling for 199 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25.