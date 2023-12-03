Rajasthan polls: Congress' C P Joshi trailing in Nathdwara seat, Dotasra leading in Lacchmangarh

Jaipur: Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi was trailing his BJP rival Vishvaraj Singh Mewar in Rajsamand district's Nathdwara seat, while state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra was leading in Lacchmangarh as early trends for the assembly polls poured in on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission (EC) website, Joshi was trailing by 1,154 votes and Dotasra was leading with a margin of 1,618.

The Rajasthan Congress chief has so far polled 9,907 votes and is ahead of his BJP rival Subhash Maharia. Joshi has got 7,262 votes against Mewar's 8,416.

In the North Kota constituency, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was lagging behind BJP candidate Prahlad Gunjal by 3,490 votes. Dhariwal has got 8,558 votes so far while Gunjal has got 12,048, it showed.

Congress candidates took an early lead in some other constituencies.

State minister Vishvendra Singh of the Congress was leading on the Deeg Kumher seat in Bharatpur district by a margin of 1,461 votes.

In the Jhotwara assembly constituency, the Congress' Abhishek Choudhary is ahead of his nearest rival Rajyavardhan Rathore of the BJP by a margin of 5,017 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Congress candidate Narendra Budania is leading on the Taranagar seat with a margin of 4,020 votes. Budania is contesting against Leader of Opposition in the assembly Rajendra Rathore on this seat.

The Congress' Prashant Sharma is leading over his BJP rival Satish Poonia with a margin of 2,684 votes in the Amber seat. Sharma has received 16,100 votes and Poonia has got 13,416, the EC data showed.

Congress candidate and former chief secretary Niranjan Arya is leading on the Sojat seat with a margin of 610 votes.

Polling for the Rajasthan assembly elections was held on November 25.

Postal ballots are being counted first. This will be followed by the counting of votes polled through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A total of 36 counting centres have been set up in 199 of the state's 200 assembly constituencies which went to polls. Election to the Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.