Rajasthan polls: Final integrated photo voter lists published for all constituencies

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) The election department in Rajasthan on Tuesday published the final integrated photo voter lists for all 200 assembly constituencies in preparation for the November 25 assembly polls.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that a total of 5,29,31,152 voters are registered in the state for the upcoming election. This figure comprises 2,74,74,849 men voters and 2,53,13,458 women.

Additionally, there are 22,71,647 new voters aged 18-19 who will be voting for the first time.

A total of 624 voters belonging to the third gender are also registered, Gupta said.

In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, the state had 4.77 crore voters.

Counting of votes will be held on December 3.