Rajasthan assembly elections: Ashok Gehlot leading from Sardarpura

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading in the Sardarpura seat with a margin of 5,759 votes.

According to the Election Commission trends on Sunday, Gehlot is leading with 12,536 votes.

Gehlot is pitted against BJP's Mahendra Singh Rathore.

Among other Congress leaders who are leading are Mahendra Jeet Singh Malvia, who is leading in Bagidora seat with a margin of 9095 votes and Tikaram Jully from Alwar Rural seat with a margin of 4,878 votes.

Minister Brijendra Ola of the Congress is leading on Jhunjhunu seat with a margin of 7,295 votes.