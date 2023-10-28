Rajasthan polls: Gehlot's OSD seeks ticket, reaches CM House along with supporters

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma on Saturday reached the CM House here along with several of his supporters seeking a ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Sharma has expressed the desire to contest from the Bhilwara Assembly constituency. Earlier, he had sought a ticket from the Bikaner West constituency but the party decided to renominate sitting MLA and state minister B D Kalla from there.

Rajasthan Assembly election will be held on November 23. The result for the 200-member House will be declared on December 3.

In a video circulating on social media, Sharma, who is Gehlot's Officer On Special Duty (OSD), and his supporters can be seen gathered outside Gehlot's residence in the Civil Lines area here.

Some of them were heard raising slogans demanding a ticket for Sharma from Bhilwara.

Later, Sharma claimed that Gehlot called him inside his residence and assured him that his candidature would be considered.

The Congress screening Committee meeting, which will be attended by Gehlot, is scheduled to be held in the national capital on Sunday.

The Congress has so far announced the names of 95 candidates for the Assembly polls.