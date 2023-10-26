Rajasthan polls: Hanuman Beniwal announces alliance with Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram)

Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday night announced an alliance with Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram), led by Chandrashekhar Azad, for the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference held at Beniwal's residence.

The RLP leader expressed the alliance's commitment to working together and achieving electoral success.

He emphasized that the two parties would stand united and contest the election like a family.

Beniwal said the RLP-Aazad Samaj Party alliance will attract voters who are opposed to the opposition BJP as well as the ruling Congress in the state.

"This joint effort is expected to have a significant impact on several constituencies," he said.

RLP currently has three MLAs and one MP.

Azad said there was no conflict on seat-sharing with the RLP.

Beniwal added that the first list of candidates will be released soon. PTI SDA IJT IJT