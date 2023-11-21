Rajasthan polls: Modi holds roadshow in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday evening amid tight security.

As the prime minister began his roadshow from the Sanganeri Gate in the walled city of Jaipur, a huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road to welcome him. The roadshow will traverse through Bapu Bazaar, Kisahapole Bazaar, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Bazaar, Badi Chaupad and Johari Bazaar before culminating at Sanganeri Gate.

Earlier in the day, Modi held election rallies in Baran, Kota and Karauli districts and targeted the Congress government in the state over the issues of law-and-order situation and corruption.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. PTI SDA AG NSD NSD