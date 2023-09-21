Rajasthan polls: People with disabilities, those above 80 years of age can vote from home

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Senior citizens above 80 years of age and people with more than 40 per cent disability will be able to cast votes from their homes for the first time in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls, an official said on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said 18.05 lakh eligible voters would be able to get the facility as an option in the elections, and added that it was done in a bid to have a more inclusive polls.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are going door to door and providing information regarding "home voting" to eligible voters, he added.

Gupta said the facility is optional, adding eligible voters, if they choose to opt for it, would have to fill the 12-D form given by the BLO within five days of the issue of election notification.

The chief electoral officer said that the list of these voters, who have chosen the option of "home voting" will be made available to all recognised political parties by the returning officer and the polling team formed will get these voters to vote through postal ballot.

Around 12,13,817 voters above 80 years of age and 5.95 lakh voters are registered as specially-abled people in Rajasthan where assembly elections are to be held later this year. PTI AG AS SKY SKY