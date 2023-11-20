Rajasthan polls: PM Modi conducts roadshow in Bikaner

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Monday evening in support of BJP candidates.

Modi, along with Union minister and Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, travelled in an open-vehicle as people assembled on either side of the road greeting the prime minister.

The roadshow started from Junagadh. Throughout the route, the prime minister waved at the crowd and shook hands with some of them.

Tight security arrangements were made along the route for the roadshow.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister addressed two rallies in the state, canvassing for BJP candidates. PTI SDA SMN SMN