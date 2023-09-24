Rajasthan polls: RLP to begin yatra from Sept 28 in Churu

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s ‘Satta Sankalp Vyavastha Parivartan Yatra' will begin from Salasar Balaji in Churu from September 28, party leaders said on Sunday.

RLP convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said the yatra was aimed at changing the ruling dispensation in Rajasthan and forming a government that works for the youth and farmers.

Beniwal also reiterated that RLP will get into any alliance with the Congress or the BJP for the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year.

However, Beniwal added that RLP is not opposed to allying with regional parties that have a support base.

“Our yatra is named 'Satta Sankalp Vyavastha Parivartan Yatra' which will start from Salasar Balaji on September 28,” he told reporters here on Sunday.

Beniwal said that without power, there cannot be any “change in the system.” The RLP will not be in an alliance with the Congress or BJP but the doors are open for other parties such as BSP and BTP, Beniwal said.

The RLP leader said that increasing crime and unemployment enabled by corruption are big issues in the state and to awaken the youth, the farmers and the rest, the party will be taking out the yatra.

He added that the RLP put up a challenge to both the Congress and BJP in the 2018 assembly elections.

The party currently has three MLAs. PTI SDA SKY SKY