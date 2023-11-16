Rajasthan polls: Sushila Dudi banks on ailing ex-MLA husband's goodwill to win Nokha for Cong

Nokha (Rajasthan), Nov 16 (PTI) It is her first election, but Sushila Dudi is confident that the work done by her husband in the last few years and the commitment of party workers will help her win Nokha for the Congress in the November 25 Rajasthan assembly polls.

Sushila, who was given a poll ticket after former Nokha MLA Rameshwar Dudi was hospitalised following a brain haemorrhage, admits she has little experience in politics but believes the goodwill attached to her husband and the people's love for him will help her fight against heavyweights -- sitting BJP MLA Biharilal Bishnoi and Independent candidate Kanhaiya Lal Jhawar.

Rameshwar was the decision-maker for the Congress in Nokha and "the ticket to fight the polls was given to me by the party considering public sentiment", said Sushila.

"I have entered politics for the first time and I have no experience. My husband used to look after the (party's) work in this constituency. He was responsible for all the work and decisions, but this time, considering the situation, I have been given a ticket to contest from here," Sushila told PTI, days ahead of the elections to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.

"There are also supporters who suggest I should look after my husband and they will help me win the elections," the 48-year-old said.

Sushila is a candidate of the ruling party in the state and it aims to buck the trend of Rajasthan not repeating a government.

"I will pay special attention to the problems faced by women. Women here want to be empowered in every possible way," said Sushila, who has taken off her traditional 'ghunghat' (veil) to be among the people.

"The electorate will make the right choice and it will be their victory," said Sushila, whose husband is also the chairman of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board.

Talking about Sushila's candidature, BJP's Bishnoi said no other Congress candidate other than Rameshwar can garner votes.

"Rameshwar Dudi's wife is contesting against me because of his health condition. I will always pray for his wellbeing. Previously, he was also in the race of 'Would-be-CM'. He was also the leader of opposition in the state assembly. Earlier, Rameshwar Dudi garnered a lot of votes from his supporters and won the polls but I don't think anybody else will be able to do that, not even his wife," he said.

Rameshwar's health condition turned critical after he suffered a brain haemorrhage on August 27. In Jaipur, a team of doctors had performed a surgery on him to remove a clot while another monitored his health as he was diabetic and a cardiac patient. Looking at his critical condition, he was shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Delhi-NCR on August 28.

On her husband's health condition, Sushila said that she spent Diwali in the hospital in Delhi where Rameshwar is admitted. His health condition has improved, she said.

"I just came back from Delhi. I was there for my husband and spent Diwali there. However, the situation has given me a huge responsibility and I will not disappoint them. There has been improvement in Rameshwar's health and if I win the elections, he will take over after he recovers completely. Until then, I will do the work and take decisions as per the will of people," she said.

Independent candidate Jhawar, who is considered to have a formidable presence in the constituency, refused to speak about Sushila's candidature.

"I'm just an Independent candidate and I don't prefer commenting on other candidates. Whoever the people elect, will become the MLA here," he said.

The state will witness a direct contest between the incumbent Congress and the BJP on November 25. The result for the same will be declared on December 3. PTI ABU ANB ANB