Rajasthan: Principal, warden under lens for thrashing students over jumping school wall

Kota, Nov 28 (PTI) An enquiry has been ordered against the principal and warden of a government residential school in Rajasthan's Jhalawar on Friday for allegedly thrashing some students who reportedly jumped over the facility's wall to attend a fair.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the school run under the Tribal Area Development scheme in Jhalrapatan.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced online in which the principal, Rajendra Arya, can be seen thrashing students with a stick, one by one from a queue and then forcing them into a semi-squatting posture.

Additional district education officer Pawan Patidar said that some students of the school reportedly jumped over the school wall to participate in a fair nearby, adding that, when they returned at around 5 pm, Arya allegedly punished the students.

Taking action in the matter, Arya has been sent to the directorate of education, Bikaner and the warden, Mukesh Kumar Meena, to the DoE district office, the ADEO said, adding that both have been put under an awaiting posting order (APO) status.

In addition, a three-member committee has also been formed to probe into the matter, CEO Zila Parishad said.

Some students staged a demonstration, demanding action against the principal and the warden outside the school gate on Friday.

Currently, 243 students up to the 12th class are enrolled in the school.