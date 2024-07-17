Rajasthan: Prisoner shoots self in Sanganer open jail

Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) A prisoner serving a life sentence for murdering a minor allegedly shot himself in the Sanganer open prison here, police said.

Prima facie, the prisoner committed suicide. A judicial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, Station House Officer of Malpura Gate Police Station Hemant Singh said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, he said.

Ankur Padia, 43, was convicted for abducting and killing a seven-year-old boy in Kota in 2014. He was awarded the death penalty by a court in Kota in February 2018.

On his appeal, the high court had commuted the death sentence to a life term in March 2021 with a condition that he would be in jail for 25 years.

He was shifted to the open jail from the Bikaner jail sometime back.

Semi-open or open prisons allow convicts to work outside the premises during the day to earn a livelihood and return in the evening. PTI SDA RHL