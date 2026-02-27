Rajasthan private bus operators call off strike after talks with govt

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) A three-day strike by private bus operators in Rajasthan was called off late Thursday following talks with the transport department and district administration officials, clearing the way for the resumption of services across the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the transport headquarters, attended by Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni, Transport Commissioner Purushottam Sharma and representatives of the All Rajasthan Contract Carriage Bus Operators Association.

Association president Rajendra Sharma said a consensus was reached on some of their demands, while officials assured that the remaining issues would be addressed after the budget session in the state assembly ends.

Following the agreement, operators withdrew the strike and resumed services.

Around 35,000 private buses had gone off the roads during the agitation, severely disrupting travel within the state and interstate routes. Many passengers, especially those travelling home for Holi and devotees headed to the Khatu Shyamji fair, were left stranded.

Operators alleged that since a fatal bus fire incident in Jaisalmer in October last year -- caused by an AC short circuit and compounded by the absence of an emergency exit -- the RTO department has been imposing heavy fines, cancelling fitness certificates, and even revoking registrations of buses that have valid permits and fitness approvals.

After the incident, the transport department launched a crackdown on illegal modifications and permit violations. The operators had staged a similar protest in October, making this their second protest over the issue. PTI SDA RHL