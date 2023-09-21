Rajasthan: Properties worth Rs 12 crore of drug smugglers seized

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has seized movable and immovable properties worth about Rs 12 crore of four drug smugglers in Pratapgarh district, an official said on Thursday.

This is the biggest action of its kind in the state in recent years, a police spokesperson said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra congratulated Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar and his entire team and directed that they should be given an appreciation letter.

The DGP said this is the first major action under Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the last decade.

He added that movable and immovable assets worth about Rs 12 crore of notorious smugglers Kamal Rana, Kamlesh Bairagi, Shailendra Bairagi and Vishnu Bairagi have been seized.

Kamal Rana alias Kamal Singh, a notorious drug smuggler in Madhya Pradesh's Malwa and Rajasthan's Mewar, was running a big gang as a kingpin. PTI AG AS SKY SKY