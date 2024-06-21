Rajasthan: Protestors block road over animal skeletons found near river in Pali

Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) People staged a protest and and blocked the Jaipur-Jodhpur road after animal skeletons, who they suspected belonged to cows, were found near a river culvert in Rajasthan's Pali district on Thursday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vipin Sharma said the animal skeletons were found under the Kotwali police station limits of Pali city.

A huge crowd gathered on the spot and blocked the Jaipur-Jodhpur road, prompting the police to use mild force to disperse the protestors, he said. The ASP said the skeletons have been sent to the veterinary hospital and it will be known only after investigation if the skeleton belonged to cow or buffalo or any other animal.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the report, he added. PTI AG RPA