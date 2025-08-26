Rajasthan Public Service Commission bars 415 candidates for life over fake documents, exam fraud

Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has permanently barred 415 candidates from all its recruitment exams for indulging in fraud, using fake documents, and other malpractices.
In total, 524 suspicious and ineligible candidates have been 'debarred' from the recruitment examinations by the commission in cases of fake disability certificates, fake degrees and documents, fraud, and other cases.
Of these, 415 candidates have been 'debarred' for life, while the remaining 109 candidates have been banned for a period of one to five years.
According to the official statement, the commission has barred a maximum of 128 candidates in Jalore district. Apart from this, 81 candidates have been barred in Banswara district and 40 candidates in Dungarpur district.
The majority of cases relate to fake degrees and documents. There are a total of 157 such cases, out of which 126 cases are related to fake B.Ed. degrees.
Similarly, 148 candidates faced action for using unfair means in the examination. These include 68 cases of dummy candidates writing tests for others, and 38 cases of cheating in the examination using mobile phones or electronic devices.
Of the 524 barred candidates, 514 are from Rajasthan and 10 are from other states like Uttar Pradesh (five), Haryana (two), and Bihar, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh (one each).
RPSC Secretary Ramniwas Mehta said the commission has sought a probe into cases where candidates allegedly procured fake divorce degrees to claim reserved quota benefits.
In some cases, the candidates have obtained the divorce decree through collusion and applied for various recruitments in the divorced quota. The commission has written to the investigation agencies for a probe, and action will be taken based on the report of the investigation agency. PTI AG RHL