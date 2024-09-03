Rajasthan Public Service Commission should be reconstituted to restore its credibility: Pilot

Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot demanded on Tuesday that the Rajasthan government reconstitute the state's public service commission to restore its credibility.

In a statement, Pilot said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara in the grade-2 teacher recruitment exam paper-leak case in September last year and now, the Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested former RPSC member Ramuram Raika in the police sub-inspector recruitment exam paper-leak case.

He said these arrests have put a question mark on the credibility of a prestigious constitutional institution like the RPSC.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said he had put forth his views on the functioning and selection process of the RPSC earlier as well and those apprehensions are being confirmed now.

Three separate chargesheets have so far been filed against 61 accused in the paper-leak case of the Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination, 2021. The 61 accused include 33 trainee sub-inspectors, four selected candidates who did not join the job and 24 people associated with the paper-leak gang. According to the statement issued by the Congress leader, the search for 65 other accused is still on.

Pilot said the paper-leak allegations in dozens of examinations, including the REET and for the recruitment of grade-2 teachers, sub-inspectors of police, junior engineers, and forest guards have shattered the dreams of lakhs of unemployed youngsters and disappointment has spread among their parents and family members. The youngsters feel that their future is bleak and they are completely discouraged, he said.

The Congress leader said the lakhs of aspirants preparing for these exams under adverse circumstances and their parents, who are working day and night to raise money to provide educational resources to their children, are getting wary due to these revelations that their hard work may go in vain if the papers are leaked.

He said in the recent budget session of the state Assembly, it was announced that four lakh government jobs will be given in Rajasthan, out of which one lakh jobs will be given by March 2025.

Pilot said in such a situation, it is the government's responsibility to maintain complete transparency in the recruitment examinations and selection system for these jobs as well as to maintain credibility among those preparing for the examinations and their parents towards the institution conducting the tests. PTI AG RC