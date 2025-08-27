Rajasthan rain: 2 drown in river in Jalore; waterlogging at Jaiselmer fair

Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) Two people drowned on Tuesday in Jalore in a river gushing with excess water from rain, police said.

People thronging the fair in Ramdevra in Jaisalmer also had a tough time traversing it because of the waterlogging caused by rain, which also led to the collapse of a wall of the local stepwell.

In Bhilwara's Rayla town, a portion of a dilapidated room in a government school collapsed. The room was already sealed.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur stated that most parts of Rajasthan experienced light to moderate rainfall, with isolated pockets receiving heavy rainfall.

In western Rajasthan, several places recorded rainfall accompanied by thunderstrikes.

Devgarh in Rajsamand district received the highest rainfall in the state at 80 millimetres in 24 hours from Monday morning to Tuesday morning.

The Met has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions, and at a few places in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions on Wednesday. PTI SDA VN VN