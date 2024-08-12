Rajasthan rains: CM takes stock of situation, schools in 4 districts shut on Monday

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) As rains wreaked havoc in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a meeting with senior officials here to take stock of the situation while all schools in four severely affected districts were directed to be shut on Monday.

In the meeting at the Chief Minister's Office here on Sunday, Sharma asked the officials to expedite relief work in the affected areas and take necessary precautionary measures based on the weather department's forecast for the coming days.

Amid the warning of heavy rains in some parts of the state, the district collectors of Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Bharatpur, and Dausa have directed all government and private schools to be shut on Monday.

The chief minister said joint teams of the concerned departments should be formed to expedite the relief and rescue work in the affected areas.

He asked the officials to visit waterlogged areas and ensure the arrangement of water drainage and basic facilities like drinking water, food and medicines. He said water and electricity supply in the affected areas should be restored at the earliest.

He also instructed the state police to remain vigilant.

He said the civic bodies must work diligently to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases and to issue advisory for public awareness. PTI AG RHL