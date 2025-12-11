Rajasthan rapidly progressing in various sectors: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Thursday that Rajasthan is rapidly progressing in various sectors, including tourism, information technology, renewable energy, agriculture, and healthcare.

He added that the state's geographical diversity and rich cultural heritage further strengthen this development journey and non-resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) have become major partners in the state's progress.

Sharma was interacting with members of the Surat, London, Dubai, Singapore, Kampala, Tokyo, Doha, Munich, New York, Bhubaneswar, Nairobi, Kolkata, and Delhi chapters of the NRR community.

He expressed confidence that with everyone's cooperation, the state will become a leading state in the country, fulfilling the vision of a developed Rajasthan.

According to an official statement, he interacted with representatives from all the chapters and discussed their investment proposals in the state. He instructed officials to provide all possible assistance to investors looking to invest in the state.

The chief minister said that their priority is to maintain the connection of non-resident Rajasthanis with their homeland, and for this purpose, the state government organized a historic event on the first Non-Resident Rajasthani Day.

A 'National and International Non-Resident Rajasthani Affairs Department' has been established for the welfare and interests of NRRs. A Non-Resident Rajasthani Policy has also been launched.

The state government has announced 14 new centres of the Rajasthan Foundation, increasing the total number of centres to 40.

According to the statement, non-resident Rajasthanis from India and abroad said that they are investing in various sectors of the state and are eager to further increase their investments to play an active role in the state's development. PTI AG NB NB