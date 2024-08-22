Rajasthan: Ravneet Singh Bittu's nomination papers for RS bypolls correct

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) The nomination papers of two candidates, including the BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu, for the Rajya Sabha bypolls in Rajasthan were found to be correct while that of one was rejected in the scrutiny of papers on Thursday.

"All the nomination papers filed by three candidates for the by-election for one Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan were scrutinised in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. The nomination papers of two candidates were found to be correct. The nomination paper of one candidate was rejected," an assembly spokesperson said.

Returning Officer Mahavir Prasad Sharma and Assistant Returning Officer Sanjeev Kumar Sharma examined the nomination papers of BJP candidate and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, one nomination paper of Sunil Kothari (dummy candidate of BJP) and one nomination paper of independent candidate Babita Wadhwani in the presence of Observer and Chief Election Officer Naveen Mahajan.

In front of the election agents and authorised persons of the candidates, the nomination paper of independent candidate Babita Wadhwani was rejected, the spokesperson said.

The scrutiny of nomination papers was also videographed as has been instructed by the Election Commission, .

Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 3 pm on August 27.

The seat fell vacant after KC Venugopal of the Congress resigned following his election to Lok Sabha.

Bittu filed his nomination papers on Wednesday and he is sure to get elected given the strength of the ruling BJP in the state assembly.

Opposition party Congress has decided not to field a candidate in this byelection.

There are a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan and one of them is vacant. Out of nine seats, BJP has four and Congress has five seats. PTI SDA -- TIR TIR