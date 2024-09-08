Rajasthan receives 60% excess rainfall, no district records deficit

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Rajasthan has received 60 per cent more than the average rainfall this monsoon and none of its districts recorded deficit or scant rain, according to data by the state's water resources department.

So far, 28 out of 50 districts in the state recorded 60 per cent or more rainfall that come under the abnormal category, the data said.

The districts that recorded abnormal rainfall are Ajmer, Alwar, Anupgarh, Beawar, Bikaner, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Ganganagar, Gangapur city, Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Karauli, Kekri, Khairthal-Tijara, Nagaur, Sawaimadhopur, Tonk, Kotputli-Behror, Balotra, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur rural, Phalodi, Bundi and Churu.

This is followed by 14 districts recording 20 to 59 per cent rainfall that comes under excess category, while minus 19 to 19 per cent rainfall has been recorded in the remaining eight districts which fall under the normal category.

The 14 districts that received excess rainfall are Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Neem ka Thana, Pali, Rajsamand, Sanchore, Shahpura, Sikar and Udaipur.

Meanwhile the eight districts with normal rainfall are Banswara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jalore, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Salumbar and Sirohi.

Aditionally, out of 691 dams, 335 are completely filled while 247 are partially filled. There are still 109 dams which are empty, as per data.

According to the water resources department, this year the state recorded 621.92 mm of rainfall from June 1 to September 8, which is 61.26 per cent more than its average of 385.66 mm.

During the same period last year, 401.60 mm rain was recorded in Rajasthan.

This year, western Rajasthan witnessed high rainfall against the average of 208.04 mm rain, with Jodhpur division receiving 453.27 mm of rain that is 117.88 per cent above its average. This was followed by Ajmer division recording 85.49 per cent more rainfall and Bikaner division witnessing 77.38 percent high rains.

Jodhpur division comprises Jodhpur, Barmer, Balotra, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur rural and Phalodi districts.

Due to incessant rainfall in the western parts of the state, desert areas have witnessed water logging.

Phalodi district has recorded 526.40 mm of rain which is almost double the an average of 179.59 mm. The district has received 193.11 per cent more than the normal rainfall.

Heavy rain battered many places in Rajasthan with Kathumar in Alwar logging the highest rainfall of 11 cm, meteorological department said.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, heavy rainfall was recorded in Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Jhalawar, Karauli, Sirohi and Tonk districts, in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Sunday.

During this period, Deoli in Tonk and Behror logged 9 cm of rain each, followed by 8 cm of rain each in Roopbas of Bharatpur and Mandawar of Alwar, the centre said.

Additionally, 7 cm of rain each was recorded in Kaman of Bharatpur, Mount Abu of Sirohi, Patan of Bundi, Malakheda of Alwar and Baran, while several other places received rain below 7 cm, it said.

Light to moderate rain would continue in the state till September 10, the Met centre said.

The weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall at some places in Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions till September 9.

In western Rajasthan heavy rain is likely to reduce from September 9 and from September 10 in eastern Rajasthan, a weather office spokesperson said.