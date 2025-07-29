Rajasthan receives 85 pc more rainfall than normal so far this season

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Rajasthan has received nearly 85 per cent more rainfall than normal so far this monsoon season, placing a majority of its districts under the "large excess" rainfall category.

According to the state water resources department, the state recorded 374.58 mm of rainfall against the normal average of 202.51 mm from June 1 to July 29, an increase of 84.96 per cent.

With this surplus, the state has been categorised under the "large excess" rainfall category, defined as 60 per cent or more above normal.

Out of 41 districts, 27 fall under this classification. These include Ajmer, Alwar, Balotra, Baran, Beawar, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Phalodi, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar and Tonk.

Another 14 districts have been placed under the "excess" category, where rainfall is 20 to 59 per cent above normal. These are Banswara, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Deeg, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Kherthal-Tijara, Kotputli-Behror, Pratapgarh, Salumbar, Sirohi and Udaipur.

In contrast, during the corresponding period last year, 20 districts had received normal rainfall, 10 received "excess" rainfall, two were in the "large excess" category and nine had recorded deficit rainfall.

This year, as of now, no district in the state falls under the normal or deficit category.

Out of the 693 dams in Rajasthan, 241 are reported to be completely filled, 315 are partially filled, while 137 are dry, the department said.