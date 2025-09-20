Rajasthan receives heavy rainfall as monsoon bids farewell

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded heavy rainfall across several districts with the monsoon retreating, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The rainfall that began on Thursday continued until late Friday evening, with several districts in Udaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, and Jaipur divisions recording rain.

The weather department has issued alerts for eight districts over the weekend.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am Saturday morning, Bhilwara's Bijolia recorded 100 mm, Bundi's Nainwa 86 mm, Sawai Madhopur's Chauth Ka Barwara 50 mm, Mandalgarh 52 mm, Phuliya Kalan 51 mm.

The IMD said that scattered rains are expected to continue over the weekend.